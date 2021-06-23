Cancel
WILL VIEWERS WATCH A LIZLESS 'BLACKLIST'?

By Staff Reports
Republic
 12 days ago

The show must go on, but not everybody has to show up. Red makes Liz a fateful offer on the eighth-season finale of “The Blacklist” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14). “Blacklist” has been renewed for a ninth season. It has been reported that Megan Boone, who plays Liz on this long-running head-scratcher, will not appear in the next season.

