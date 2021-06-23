Cancel
Wildlife

'Almost Unbelievable': Gruesome Encounters Show Spiders Feasting on Snakes

By STEPHANIE PAPPAS, LIVE SCIENCE
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenomous spiders prey upon snakes many times their size, a new study finds – and often emerge victorious against snakes as venomous as they are. The study researchers found 319 records of spiders killing and feasting upon snakes, 297 of which were naturally occurring events in the wild. (The remaining 22 were staged in captivity.) About a third of those examples came from scientific observations published in journals, while the rest were found on news or social media sites.

Science
