MLB

Bryant's HR sparks sputtering Cubs offense

MLB
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- A few hours before Tuesday's game, Cubs manager David Ross praised Kris Bryant for the approach on display in his plate appearances the previous night. Ross then had a prediction for reporters surrounding him in the Cubs' dugout. "I wouldn't be surprised if he gets hot here real...

www.mlb.com
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Kris Bryant is Back in Center Field

New day, new series. Here’s a look at David Ross’ lineup for Game 1 (of 2) against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. For his career, Indians righty Aaron Civale has carried reverse splits, which means righties have hit him better than lefties, but this season those numbers are flipped. We’re not talking about huge sample (just 36 starts overall), but I think it’s pretty safe to say he’s something closer to split-neutral than dominant on any one type of hitter. While we’re digging into it, Civale doesn’t strike a lot batters out, but he doesn’t really walk guys either and is pretty good at keeping the ball on the ground. His hard hit rate is also up this season, so the key to success for Chicago might be all about elevating.
MLBchatsports.com

Kris Bryant is Cubs’ best bet for All-Star berth

The Cubs’ position — tied for first place in the National League Central through Sunday — has come with only one non-pitcher having an All-Star-level start. Kris Bryant has been the exception. That’s reflected in the early stages of fan voting, in which he leads NL third basemen. But Bryant...
MLBThe Herald

Bryant blast backs Hendricks as Cubs crush Tribe, 7-1

MLBwcn247.com

Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games. Hendricks extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The right-hander scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk. He also tied Cleveland’s Aaron Civale for the major league lead with 10 wins.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Blasts 14th home run

Bryant went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Cleveland. Bryant now has 14 home runs, 40 RBI and 43 runs scored in 68 games this season as he continues to produce at a high level. The 29-year-old hasn't been as dynamic as he was back in his 2016 MVP campaign, but he's still delivering for fantasy managers after a disappointing 2020 season in which he posted a career-worst .644 OPS across 34 games.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Bryant, Cubs snap out of hitting funk, roll past Cleveland

How long the Cubs can keep this up remains to be seen. But Tuesday's 7-1 victory over Cleveland was a night of broken streaks. For starters, it ended a streak of nine straight games where the Cubs scored no more than 3 runs. They actually scored 4 times in a single inning in the sixth -- without a home run.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Cubs looking for spark amid recent offensive rut

(670 The Score) The offensive struggles that plagued the Cubs in their poor start to the season have reappeared here in June. The Cubs have averaged just 2.0 runs in their past eight games, which had contributed to a recent 1-5 rut amid that stretch. The Cubs have also become heavily reliant on the home run ball lately. Prior to a 2-0 win against the Marlins on Sunday, all of the Cubs’ runs in their previous six games had come on home runs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Kris Bryant is battling a terrible slump in June

Kris Bryant is entering Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a .277/.362/.512 slash with a 138 wRC+, 13 home runs and an .875 OPS. Hard to complain about those numbers, however, it was just a few weeks ago when he was slashing .324/.406/.611 with an OPS over 1.000. June has been brutal for the Chicago Cubs offense in general, but Bryant’s struggles really stick out.
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Kyle Hendricks Rolls, Offense Breaks Out

Observations: Hendricks rolls, offense breaks out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat Cleveland 7-1 Tuesday night, improving to 41-33 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. Rookie Cleveland pitcher Eli Morgan entered the day with nine earned runs in two career starts (6 1/3...
MLBbleachernation.com

How Bad Has the Cubs’ Offense Been in June? Really, Really Bad!

The Cubs may be tied for first place at the moment – thanks, struggling NL Central! – but the offense has been spiraling for the entire month of June, and we’re closer to the end of the month than the start. So why don’t we take a look at just how bad it’s been — both as a group and then individually — because, well, that’s what we do here to torture ourselves.
MLBMLB

Bryant, offensive flurry back Hendricks in W

