Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-UK homebuilder Berkeley flags hit to London transaction levels

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Adds company comment, background)

June 23 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings said on Wednesday transaction levels in London have been impacted by pandemic-related restrictions, after reporting a rise in annual profit spurred by strong demand for new homes.

UK’s housing market has seen a surge in demand and prices boosted by the stamp duty holiday, a government mortgage guarantee scheme and as the work-from-home trend has raised interest in more spacious properties.

The company, which operates mainly in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said transaction levels in the capital city have been impacted by the restrictions on travel and deferral of certain sales launches, among other things.

However, it added that enquiry levels in London are now ahead of pre-pandemic levels, which signals the return of confidence to the housing market there.

“Progress made in the last year and strong cash position provides Berkeley with a clear focus on increasing investment in its Group and joint venture land holdings, including further selective acquisitions,” said Chief Executive Officer Rob Perrins.

Berkeley, one of the UK’s largest housebuilders by market value, said pre-tax profit for the year ended April 30 came in at 518.1 million pounds ($722.13 million), compared with 503.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7175 pounds)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homebuilder#Uk#Berkeley Group Holdings#British#Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Housing
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks muted after China services PMI; Morrisons surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Monday as investors weighed up the latest deal news against disappointing Chinese services data. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,117.11, with the session likely to be quieter than usual as US markets will be closed for the Independence Day holiday.
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Three US private equity groups circle UK supermarket

London (CNN Business) — Morrisons has become a takeover target for three major American private equity groups amid strong investor appetite for UK assets that could spark a bidding war for Britain's fourth biggest supermarket chain. In a statement on Saturday, Morrisons (MRWSF) said that its board would recommend a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The $8.7 billion bid battle for Britain's fourth largest supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) ratcheted up on Monday when a third private equity group, Apollo Global Management, entered the fray. U.S. group Apollo, which last year missed out on buying Asda, the No. 3 grocery player...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Morrisons: Supermarket agrees £6.3bn takeover

Supermarket chain Morrisons has accepted a £6.3bn ($8.7bn) takeover bid by a US investment group led by the owner of Majestic Wine. Last month, the supermarket group turned down an offer from a different firm, saying it had significantly undervalued the business. Morrisons chairman, Andrew Higginson, said the new offer...
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln offer from Fortress Investment Group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons has agreed a. takeover offer from Fortress Investment Group, which values. Britain's fourth largest supermarket operator at 6.3 billion. The offer from Fortress, which is backed by Canada Pension. Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, exceeds. the 5.52 billion pound proposal from...
Economynfcw.com

UK to raise contactless transaction limit to £100 on 5 August?

The planned increase in the UK’s contactless transaction limit from £45 to £100 announced by the UK Treasury in March could come into effect on 5 August, according to a Reddit user. The UK Treasury’s original announcement did not specify when the increase would be implemented other than “later this...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nissan says: we're in the UK for the long term

(Adds details on chip shortage) SUNDERLAND, England, July 1 (Reuters) - Nissan said on Thursday that a $1.4 billion investment in a new electric vehicle and battery plant in northern England showed that the Japanese carmaker was dedicated to Britain for at least the next decade. “We are choosing Sunderland,...
Marketsinvesting.com

UK’s NatWest bank limits transactions to crypto exchanges

As the crypto crackdown continues in Britain, another high street bank has intensified its efforts to curtail its customers' use of digital assets. The Natwest Group has reportedly capped the daily amount its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges due to concerns over investment scams and fraud, according to a June 29 report from Reuters. However, it was not revealed what those new limits were in terms of fiat currency transfers.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Berkeley rises; BT hit by downgrade

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,117.23 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Housebuilder Berkeley Group was a high riser after FTSE 250 peer Crest Nicholson said it swung to a first-half profit and upgraded its full-year profit guidance amid solid demand. IG market analyst Chris Beauchamp said: "The UK...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson swings to half-year profit

June 24 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc on Thursday reported a swing to a half-year profit, benefiting from higher demand as buyers took advantage of government incentives and sought bigger houses better suited to remote working. Pre-tax profit for the six months ended April 30, 2021 was...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Aegon shuts $700 million UK property funds

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Aegon Asset Management has closed its UK Property Income and Property Income feeder funds after failing to raise sufficient cash to meet redemption requests, it said on Wednesday, following a similar move last month by Aviva. The Aegon funds were suspended in March 2020, in...