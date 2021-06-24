Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Akron Community Supported Agricultural Programs

Posted by 
James Stephens
James Stephens
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHNIu_0aciEVJk00
Elaine Casap/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The growing season is almost here, which is an appropriate time to introduce Community Supported Agriculture programs or CSAs for short.

CSA connects farmers to the community and its residents. Instead of going to the grocery store to buy food, you get a 'share' of what's locally produced by farmers on a small scale.

The shares could be purchased one week to one season in advance. The farmers will deliver your share, or you could pick them up directly.

There's a good reason to choose CSA. With it, you receive local produce that is seasonal, more nutritious, and uses fewer fossil fuels to deliver. You'll be directly supporting the local economy as well,

Here are a few examples of the CSAs located in Cleveland:

1. City Fresh

Fresh, local, and sustainable agriculture products. Local volunteers run their stops, and their prices are tiered in a way that is affordable for everyone.

2. Fresh Fork Market

They provide a tote with three different sizes and three different food preference options. The totes include a mix of fresh fruits, pasture-raised meats, whole grains, fresh farm eggs, and grass-fed dairy products.

3. Other Hand Farm

This is a small urban farm in the middle of Cleveland's West Side, where they grow vegetables, herbs and flowers for the neighbors.

4. Market Wagon

This CSA is a start-up team providing cutting-edge shopping and supply chain technology, proprietary fulfillment processes and innovative logistics approaches. Market Wagon operates local food delivery hubs across the Midwest.

5. Ohio City Farm

The farm provides fresh, local, and healthy food to Cleveland's underserved residents, boosts the local food economy, and educates the community about the importance of a complete food system. The Ohio City Farm is operated by The Refugee Response (TRR), which empowers refugees to become self-sufficient and contributing community members.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

James Stephens

James Stephens

Cleveland, OH
86
Followers
114
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Business
Akron, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
City
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
Industry
Akron, OH
Industry
City
Ohio City, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Local Food#Fresh Fruits#Dairy Products#Csa#Hand Farm#The Ohio City Farm#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Akron, OHPosted by
James Stephens

City of Akron on the lookout for an economist

AKRON, OH — The City of Akron is looking for an economist. This entry-level position entails professional planning and research work in urban economics. An employee in this class is responsible for doing economics research, analysis, and reporting projects for the city's capital investment, capital budget, community development, urban renewal and comprehensive transportation planning duties.
Akron, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities announces 2021 Sponsorship Opportunities

AKRON, OH — Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities announced sponsorship opportunities for 2021. Sponsorships for this year will help the Direction Home Akron Canton Foundation achieve its two goals. The goals are to continue providing care and support for the most vulnerable in communities and to uplift the voices of partners and stakeholders.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Cleveland Metroparks presents Ride the Beach

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland Metroparks Mounted Unit is proud to offer our Ride the Beach fundraiser for its 4th consecutive year! Thanks to the generous support of our presenting sponsor NOPEC and the continued support of Big Dee’s Tack and Vet Supply and the Cuyahoga County Ohio Horse Council, the Mounted Unit looks forward to sharing our beautiful Lakefront Reservation with you!
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Join Cuyahoga SWCD Upcoming Events

CLEVELAND, OH — On June 28, Cuyahoga SWCD held a board meeting to plan a cleanup of the waterways. This time, SWCD has the opportunity to help out in Euclid Creek, Tinker's Creek and Cahoon Creek, where the watersheds are in the Cuyahoga River Area of Concern. The organization would like to invite you to participate in one (or all) of the cleanup operations below.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

The City of Cleveland is Hiring Full-Time Recycling Coordinators - OH

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is currently looking for full-time recycling coordinators for the city department. The position will be paid around $50k-$55k per year. The role will be responsible for operational management, cooperating with partners of the recycling program, doing operational labor, and other duties. They will have to manage recycling information and educational programs.
Akron, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Get to know Akron Zoo's educational contributions

AKRON, OH — At the Akron Zoo, education takes various forms that you might not even realize you've learned something. The Zoo takes education extremely seriously, regardless of all the fun that comes with it. Staff at the zoo are attempting to not just present new information on animals, but also to inspire visitors to care for the animals they are learning about.
Posted by
James Stephens

GCRTA Hiring: Material Planner

CLEVELAND, OH — Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority or GCRTA is opening a position for Material Planner to join its Fleet Management Department. Analyzes and executes the Authority’s suggested material plan, including material requisition initiation for replenishment and internal transfer of material to minimize on-hand inventory while maximizing parts availability.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Cleveland Division of Waste Collection looking for recycling coordinator

Headway/UnsplashCLEVELAND, OH — As part of ongoing reforms to its recycling program, the city of Cleveland is recruiting a recycling coordinator. The city hired a consultant to assess the recycling program in order to optimize waste collection while delivering quality service to citizens. As a consequence of the study, the City leadership received a Waste Collection and Recycling report in January 2021.
Ohio StatePosted by
James Stephens

Ohio AMVETS' Weekly Roundup

CLEVELAND, OH — This week, several events are being held in Ohio, and here are some of the weekly roundup that you cannot miss:. Special Olympics Ohio will host a State Summer Games this year, and the Bowling Tournament needs volunteers as soon as possible. The tournament is back on June 26 from 09.30 a.m. – 3.00 p.m. at the HP Lanes off of Innis Ave, north Columbus.