Akron Community Supported Agricultural Programs

CLEVELAND, OH — The growing season is almost here, which is an appropriate time to introduce Community Supported Agriculture programs or CSAs for short.

CSA connects farmers to the community and its residents. Instead of going to the grocery store to buy food, you get a 'share' of what's locally produced by farmers on a small scale.

The shares could be purchased one week to one season in advance. The farmers will deliver your share, or you could pick them up directly.

There's a good reason to choose CSA. With it, you receive local produce that is seasonal, more nutritious, and uses fewer fossil fuels to deliver. You'll be directly supporting the local economy as well,

Here are a few examples of the CSAs located in Cleveland:

1. City Fresh

Fresh, local, and sustainable agriculture products. Local volunteers run their stops, and their prices are tiered in a way that is affordable for everyone.

2. Fresh Fork Market

They provide a tote with three different sizes and three different food preference options. The totes include a mix of fresh fruits, pasture-raised meats, whole grains, fresh farm eggs, and grass-fed dairy products.

3. Other Hand Farm

This is a small urban farm in the middle of Cleveland's West Side, where they grow vegetables, herbs and flowers for the neighbors.

4. Market Wagon

This CSA is a start-up team providing cutting-edge shopping and supply chain technology, proprietary fulfillment processes and innovative logistics approaches. Market Wagon operates local food delivery hubs across the Midwest.

5. Ohio City Farm

The farm provides fresh, local, and healthy food to Cleveland's underserved residents, boosts the local food economy, and educates the community about the importance of a complete food system. The Ohio City Farm is operated by The Refugee Response (TRR), which empowers refugees to become self-sufficient and contributing community members.

