Kernersville, NC

Feds release more riot video of Proud Boys

By Guy Lucas ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
 13 days ago
A person prosecutors say is a Proud Boys member, center, turns to scold a man off-screen who yelled, “Let’s take the Capitol!” SPECIAL | U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

TRIAD — Ahead of a Wednesday court hearing, federal prosecutors have released video showing a Kernersville man in a mob that pushed police officers aside while storming up a staircase outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the video, Charles “Charley” Donohoe, 33, and several others identified as members of the Proud Boys, a self-styled militia, are seen near the front of the mob.

Another video taken earlier, also released this week, shows several members of the Proud Boys standing in a group in what appears to be an area near the Capitol grounds. After one of them shouts, “Let’s take the (expletive) Capitol!” another turns toward the first and says, “Let’s not (expletive) yell that. All right?”

Donohoe is scheduled to have a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. His attorney has renewed arguments that he should be released while awaiting trial, but prosecutors continue to contend Donohoe was part of a leadership group that directed the attack on the Capitol and still poses a threat.

Donohoe has been in custody since his arrest in February.

Donohoe now is one of two Kernersville men charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Anthony Joseph Scirica was arrested June 16. He was released from custody the same day and ordered to appear via Zoom for a hearing on June 28.

There is no connection indicated in court records between Donohoe and Scirica, and the documents available in Scirica’s case on the federal court system’s website do not say that he is a member of the Proud Boys. He is accused only of taking part in the riot and entering the Capitol.

An FBI agent’s affidavit in Scirica’s case said that tipsters identified Scirica as one of the people in a video of a crowd inside the Capitol. A tipster also provided the FBI with a recording of Scirica’s posts to the Snapchat social media app.

“Law enforcement recognized several locations depicted in the video as the Washington Monument, the exterior of the U.S. Capitol, and several rooms inside the U.S. Capitol, including Statuary Hall,” the affidavit said.

Investigators found security camera footage from Statuary Hall showing Scirica using his phone to take pictures there, the affidavit said.

Another Snapchat post shows an image from an “ABC News” story and says, “Anthony made it on TV.”

