MIAMI – Shenzhen International Airport (SZX) is on maximum alert after discovering one case of the COVID Delta variant among one of its workers. The case was discovered during a routine test carried out last Thursday. SZX is located in China’s southern province of Guangdong, home of the Chinese Silicon Valley. SZX is located on the east bank of the Pearl River near Huangtian and Fuyong villages in Bao’an District, and is 32 km northwest of the city center.