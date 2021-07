Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now enter Canada from the US without quarantining for 14 days. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained at a press conference in Ontario this week that he would be gradually easing pandemic restrictions, with an announcement on the reopening of the US-Canada border expected in the next few weeks.Canadians or permanent residents who are fully jabbed for Covid-19 will no longer have to stay in a government-approved hotel when arriving in Canada, but they will be required to take a PCR test on arrival and wait for the results.“We will proceed in a responsible...