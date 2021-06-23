Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Official Rules

Parents Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

www.parents.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Courts#Sponsor#Gift Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Related
HealthNew Haven Register

Health officials release proposed medical marijuana rules

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health's proposed rules for medical marijuana include a $100 annual fee for card holders and a $5,000 yearly fee for businesses that sell the cannabis. The state health agency released 105 pages of draft rules this week that include license fees,...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
rolling out

Sha’Carri Richardson: Suspension agency now facing congressional investigation

Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games has shaken up the sports world. Now, it seems that Congress is also involved. On July 2, Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, penned a letter to the United States Anti-Doping Agency regarding Sha’Carri Richardson and the agency’s decision to suspend her from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

Supreme Court scores a win for First Amendment

The First Amendment prohibits the government from “abridging the freedom of speech,” and on Thursday, the Supreme Court held that this means California may not require charities to disclose the names and addresses of their top donors. The ruling was 6-3 along ideological lines. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
California StatePosted by
CALMatters

Koch brothers win legal duel with California

This is an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court,...
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthWestern News

Officials examine new rules governing local health boards

Legal experts are deciphering the implications of a pair of new state laws that could have wide-ranging and unintended consequences in how local officials manage public health issues. While Montana legislators touted House Bills 257 and 121 as measures meant to rein in county health boards and public health officers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy