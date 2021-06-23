Cancel
Earth Science

Ancient Rocks Reveal How Volcanos Unleashed The Mother of All Extinctions

By Mike McRae
 12 days ago
Over a quarter of a billion years ago, at the close of the Permian, life's resilience was put to the ultimate test. Nine out of every ten marine species perished – along with nearly three quarters of species on land – in what's now referred to as The Great Dying. The smoking gun is an intense period of volcanic activity in what is modern-day Siberia, blasting material into the atmosphere hundreds of thousands of years prior to the ecological catastrophe. Now chemists have uncovered what looks to be the bullet: traces of a nickel isotope that altered the chemistry of the planet's...

