Grass Valley native Brad Sweet drove past the competition and into victory lane last week, snapping his longest winless streak of the season. “We’ve been through some adversity this last month,” said Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts sprint car for Kasey Kahne Racing. “At the beginning of the year it was like nothing could go wrong, but, man, lately everything has been going wrong. But, that’s racing. You have to keep a positive mindset, and I think we have.”