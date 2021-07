It seems as though those of you who have decided to purchase Capcom’s upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin at retail could have a fairly large download on your hands. The back of the retail box for the colourful Monster Hunter spin-off says that the game will require a download of at least 15GB. The actual download could be smaller, but it’s likely that Capcom used a cheaper and smaller cartridge for the Nintendo Switch game, meaning that the rest of the game and language data will need to be downloaded. We will find out exactly how large the download is once the game nears its release this coming Friday.