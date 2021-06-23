Cancel
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre VA receives $1,000 from TL Cares program

Times Leader
Times Leader
 12 days ago
The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center was presented with $1,000 from the TL Cares program. The VA was selected by $1,000 weekly winner Anthony Martini to receive the donation. Pictured, from left: Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader vice president of sales and marketing; Louis Smyth, VA voluntary services assistant; and Mike Murray, Times Leader publisher.

WILKES-BARRE – The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is the latest area nonprofit to be awarded $1,000 in the Times Leader Media Group’s TL Cares program.

Louis Smyth, VA voluntary services assistant, was presented with a check Tuesday afternoon by Times Leader Publisher Mike Murray and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kerry Miscavage. The VA was selected to receive the donation by Friday’s $1,000 winner Anthony Martini, of Dallas.

Martini, a Vietnam veteran, chose the VA to receive the donation to help his fellow veterans.

“We are excited (to receive the donation) because it really helps our veterans,” Smyth said.

Smyth said the donation will go to provide “comfort items” for resident veterans at the facility.

“Everything from clothes to supplies to puzzles and games to personal hygiene products,” he said.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, The Times Leader will pick one lucky award winner to receive $25,000. For more information on the TL Cares program, go to timesleader.com/enter.

Wilkes-Barre VA Medial Center

Location: 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre

Mission: Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

To donate or volunteer at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, go www.wilkes-barre.va.gov.

