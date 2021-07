The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most common variant in California. According to recent reports from the California Department of Public health, the variant now accounts for more than 35 percent of new cases, up from only 5 percent in May. The report indicates that the variant is not only highly-transmissible, but also has potential for more severe COVID-19 symptoms. While the state mask mandate has been lifted, the department recommends continuing to wear masks when indoors and with large crowds and encourages those who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so.