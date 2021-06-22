Area state 5A golf wrap

This year’s girls golf team consisted of Seniors Mia Stewart, Emma Seter, Junior Sophia Kulsrud, Freshman Emily Haiby, and 8th grader Addison Tweeton. At the start of the season Emma, Mia, and Sophia were our most experienced golfers, having played some varsity events two years ago. Those three averaged within one stroke of each other for most of the season. The extra time Mia spent on her game, outside of practices, eventually paid off as she pulled ahead at the end of the season. Emily (9th grade) and Addison (8th grade) were the two newcomers. Addison lettered based on her scores. “Addison has a lot of talent and a great potential,” statedcaoch John Eidsness. Emily missed the first month of the season due to a concussion. Consequently, Emily was in catch up mode the whole season. “Emily also has the natural ability to become a very good player.”