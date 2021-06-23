Lucy Dacus : Home Video
How do we return home? Or rather, what is it like to rewatch those dusty tapes in the attic or reread those old diaries and yearbooks, knowing it’s impossible to truly recapture what we felt? Impossible, perhaps, but Lucy Dacus comes inspiringly close. Home Video is more than just a theme for her new project, this album is a memoir in the best sense, specific but non-comprehensive. Heartbreak, like only a teenager growing up queer and Christian in the suburbs can feel. Searing honesty, the kind of honesty only hindsight can afford.www.treblezine.com