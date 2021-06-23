Cancel
Lucy Dacus : Home Video

By Forrest James
Cover picture for the articleHow do we return home? Or rather, what is it like to rewatch those dusty tapes in the attic or reread those old diaries and yearbooks, knowing it’s impossible to truly recapture what we felt? Impossible, perhaps, but Lucy Dacus comes inspiringly close. Home Video is more than just a theme for her new project, this album is a memoir in the best sense, specific but non-comprehensive. Heartbreak, like only a teenager growing up queer and Christian in the suburbs can feel. Searing honesty, the kind of honesty only hindsight can afford.

Review: Lucy Dacus sings about young love and friendships

Lucy Dacus, "Home Video” (Matador) This is what the world of teenagers sounds like — intense, earnest, funny and sometimes beautiful. On “Home Video,” 26-year-old Lucy Dacus revisits her adolescence, and in this case, intimate introspection makes for moving music. She shares recollections in a casually conversational style, writing mostly in the second person with an appealing specificity about young love and friendships.
Lucy Dacus Captures Memory On A Musical

We so often think of music as a free-flowing expression of one’s innermost emotions — yearning, love, grief, dismay — that it’s jolting to hear Lucy Dacus speak about it as roughly the opposite. “There are a lot more facts in this,” the Richmond, Virginia-based 26-year-old says of her third album, Home Video, a collection of crystal-clear, folk-inflected rock songs with lyrics that match the music’s lucidity. Not that she’s out here burying statistics in music. Instead, she’s recounting old memories with no filter and turning them into songs, an attempt “to make order out of something… [and] assert control over my perception of myself.” In that regard, Home Video is a smashing success: It puts Dacus’s teenage and early-twenties experiences on the page more clearly than anything she’s done before.
Lucy Dacus Is Her Own Unreliable Narrator

Songwriter Lucy Dacus grew up spending summers at Vacation Bible School and during the school year, sometimes skipping class to go to the movies with her friends in her hometown of Richmond, Va. Her third and latest album, Home Video, is an autobiographical, coming-of-age tale that borrows from those real life events she's tracked in journals since she was young.
Songwriter Lucy Dacus is now Philly’s own, but her new album is a musical memoir of her childhood in Virginia

PHILADELPHIA — The day before she began a three-show run at Johnny Brenda’s to close out 2019, Lucy Dacus moved to Philadelphia. Dacus had grown up in Richmond, Va., where she was attending film school at Virginia Commonwealth University when songs she recorded for a school project became her career-making "No Burden," a breakout album of 2016.
If You're Not Familiar With Lucy Dacus's Indie-Rock Sound Yet, This Playlist Is For You

Lucy Dacus has come crash landing into the soundtrack of our lives, and the ricochet of moody guitar riffs against our eardrums is worth every ounce of heartbreak in her lyrics. A mix of indie love songs and angsty rock ballads, Dacus's music takes an introspective approach to songwriting, radiating a bittersweet energy that's left us wistful for more. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker will know her as one third of rock supergroup Boygenius, but the 26-year-old solo artist has also released two albums of her own: 2016's No Burden and 2018's Historians.
Shorties (July's Best Books, Lucy Dacus Interviewed, and more)

The New York Times previewed July's best books. The A.V. Club interviewed singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus. Dacus broke down every song on her new album Home Video at Pitchfork. Dacus also covered Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars." June's best eBook deals. Today's best eBook deals. eBook on sale for $1.99 today:. eBooks...
Review | “a towering work that lays everything bare” Lucy Dacus – Home Video

In my first listen to Home Video, I focused on the words. The second time around, the sound. The third time, everything at once. Every time, I found something new that I loved about it. Much like its namesake, Lucy Dacus third offering revisits the past through the distance prism of the present, drawing from memories with the same fuzzy obscured milieu of a documentary shot on VHS tape.
Watch Lucy Dacus Give A Cinematic Performance Of “Brando” On Kimmel

A couple of months ago, when she was a musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Lucy Dacus played live from the Virginia Repertory Theatre, the spot in Dacus’ Richmond hometown that’s emotionally significant for Dacus. (Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals in that theater, and Dacus herself acted in some of those musicals.) This week, Dacus will release her excellent new album Home Video. Last night, Dacus was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she once again performed in the Virginia Repertory Theatre. This time, she put a cool new twist on the performance.
Lucy Dacus’s Latest Is a Vulnerable, Nostalgic Coming-of-Age Tale

It’s fitting that Lucy Dacus’s third album, the excellent Home Video, arrives the same week that Joni Mitchell celebrates the 50th anniversary of her masterpiece, Blue. Mitchell recently recalled the early criticism she received in response to her classic record, with detractors claiming it was too personal and vulnerable, that she was “exposing too much of herself.” Dacus’s latest is further proof of why that’s absolute nonsense; the idea that an album can be hindered by drawing too much from one’s own life is dated (and frankly, a little sexist — did Bob Dylan face the same scrutiny Mitchell did when he wrote about his breakups?), and Home Video is a reminder that digging into the past and tapping into those emotional wells often results in career-best work.
Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft

Recollections flood Richmond-bred vocalist Lucy Dacus, who’s written lyrics for three solo albums and a collaborative record as a member of boygenius. Since issuing her 2016 debut, “No Burden,” she’s inked a deal with Matador and toured well beyond the Commonwealth’s confines. A few times. But Dacus continues to draw from her formative experiences in Virginia for the narratives she recounts, then dissects, on “Home Video” — her third full-length, which wavers between art-pop and somber tunes that defy categorization.
Listen to Lucy Dacus put an ethereal spin on Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’

Before releasing her new album ‘Home Video’ tomorrow, Lucy Dacus has shared a bewitching cover of Snow Patrol’s 2006 single ‘Chasing Cars’. Performed live for SiriusXMU Sessions, Dacus’ cover of the Scottish band’s smash hit retains its melancholic, slow-burning ambience, but adds to it an array of spectral synths and atmospherics.
Lucy Dacus Performs On ‘CBS This Morning’

Lucy Dacus appeared on CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions. The singer-songwriter performed songs from her recently released album, Home Video. Home Video arrived on Friday and Dacus previewed the album with four singles. Lucy would perform three of those singles for her Saturday Session including “Hot & Heavy,” “VBS” and “Brando.” Lucy also sat down for an interview where she talked about Home Video as well as her songwriting process.
Lucy Dacus' 'Home Video' Is a Southern Short-Story Collection With an Indie-Rock Soundtrack: Album Review

Even though they’re all alpha musicians in their own right, it’s often hard not to think of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — close friends and members of the semi-supergroup side-project Boygenius — as a single, multi-faceted entity. Boygenius has only released an EP and done one tour, but the three join their beautifully matched harmonies on a song or two on each members’ solo albums, and most of all, their artistic sensibilities come from similar places, with lyrics that share a personal, memoir/novelistic quality, despite their differing sounds and backgrounds.
Lucy Dacus’ ‘Night Shift’ successfully shifts to softer, more engaging moments

The first time I heard Lucy Dacus was on “Night Shift,” the standout track from her critically beloved 2018 album “Historian.” It is a vibrant example of linear construction, the song building from soft guitar and vocals to headbanging passion and some seriously impressive singing. Since then, Dacus’ discography has...
Lucy Dacus, Home Video, review: Irresistibly nostalgic, like bingeing on John Hughes movies

There are scenes in the irresistibly nostalgic third album by indie songwriter Lucy Dacus that play out like a highlight reel from a classic coming-of-age movie. “You’re falling asleep on my shoulder in the back of your boyfriend’s car,” she croons on “Christine”, a woozy mid-tempo rocker that recalls a platonic relationship from Dacus’s teenage years in Richmond, Virginia.
Today’s New Albums: The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, T. Hardy Morris, Michael League, Sault and Big Atomic. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Remembering Uncomfortable Teen Moments With Lucy Dacus

“I think a lot of childhood is crisis mode — and if it’s not crisis mode, its autopilot.”. Growing up is never easy, but you wouldn’t always know that from pop music. Songs about adolescence too often gloss over the complicated moments. The “teenage dream” archetype is a pop-culture fantasy — and no one really wants to be 17 forever.
Lucy Dacus Has Never Been This Honest

Lucy Dacus is slowly finding herself again. It has taken some time because, well, things got pretty dark there for a while. Sitting in the book-lined living room of the Philadelphia home she now shares with six of her close friends, the singer-songwriter starts to unpack what has been one of the most mentally debilitating years of her life. “I’m grateful to be surviving,” Dacus, 26, says matter-of-factly, before calmly explaining how last year, for the first stretch of quarantine, she became so depressed she completely disassociated from her body for two months. “It was maybe one of the worst depressive times of my life,” she says. “I realized, Oh yeah, this is a medical level of depression.”
Lucy Dacus on thought process behind formulating and writing songs

In the three years since Lucy Dacus was last on “Saturday Sessions,” she has released two acclaimed albums, built a devoted following, and even formed an indie supergroup. Her third and latest album, "Home Video, "was released yesterday. “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason spoke to Dacus about how her thought process behind formulating and writing her songs.

