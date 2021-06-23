Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter announces ‘Super Follows’ and ‘Ticketed Spaces’ features to allow users to monetise content

By Vishwam Sankaran
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhgOg_0aci9lLO00

Twitter launched two new features on Tuesday – Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows – that allow select users to monetise audience support by charging money from others on the platform for access to their special content.

Ticketed Spaces, the company said, can help users earn money from exclusive live audio experiences in Twitter Spaces.

According to the social media giant, the Super Follows feature, first announced in February, helps select users earn monthly revenue from any special “extra level” of content and “interaction as a monthly subscription.”

“Starting today, you can apply to be one of the first to try Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows with your audience,” Twitter noted in a company blogpost on Tuesday.

The microblogging platform said the features are currently available only for “ US creators,” and to apply for Super Follows, they must have at least 10,000 followers and have tweeted “at least 25 times in the past 30 days,” among other eligibility criteria.

Those applying for Ticketed Spaces , the company said, are required to have at least 1,000 followers, have run at least three spaces in the last month, as well as a list of other eligibility requirements.

Currently, Twitter said users can earn up to 97 per cent of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions, with the platform taking only a 3 per cent cut for earnings till $50,000.

“Twitter won’t take more than a 3% share until you exceed $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both products. After this point, Twitter’s share increases to up to 20% of future earnings,” the company noted in a post.

With the Super Follows feature, Twitter said users can customise the content they offer to their followers, and choose from price points of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 per month.

Using the Ticketed Spaces feature, the company said users can have flexible ticket prices for unique and exclusive live audio experiences they create in Twitter Spaces, “which can be as low as $1 and as high as $999,” and also have control over the size of the gathering, “inviting 100 people, or just 5.”

“This is the next step in continuing our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter with. More to come as we continue testing out these features,” Twitter’s senior product manager Esther Crawford tweeted.

“Head over to the sidebar and find the new monetisation option to apply!” Ms Crawford added.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

166K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketed Spaces#Ticketed Spaces And#Super Follows#The Ticketed Spaces#Twitter Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
InternetUS News and World Report

Twitter Opens Applications to Test New Content Subscription Features

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said Tuesday it will seek applications from users who want to be the first to test new content subscription and ticketing features, as the social platform works to build more ways for users to earn money. Twitter users can apply to get first access to "Super...
InternetGizmodo

Verification Is Dead. It’s All About Super Followers on Twitter, Now.

As part of Twitter’s long-term vision to emulate the worst parts of every other major platform, the company announced on Tuesday that it would start rolling out applications for its long-rumored “Ticketed Spaces” and “Super Follows” features. The two programs are Twitter’s first major attempts to woo the sites’ biggest...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

The entrances to the Twitter Spaces arrive

More and more users are taking to the Internet to make it their business. Whether it is a large or small project, social media is essential and now more than ever. In fact, they are not only used only as a means of communicating with the public, they are also used to generate income. Twitter has been one of the last to offer this premium service, such as tickets for the Spaces.
InternetEngadget

Twitter is taking applications for its paid 'Super Follows' subscriptions

Twitter will soon flip on some of its new monetization features, including “Super Follows” and Ticketed Spaces. The company announced that it’s opening up applications for the new features as it looks to for the first group of testers for the tools. The features are among Twitter’s first major updates...
Internettechgig.com

Twitter to allow tweet sharing as Instagram stories

Twitter rolled out a new update for iOS users that allows them to share the tweet as their. stories. The giant was working on this feature since last year and finally was able to roll out the update. Under this update, users can simply tap on the share icon that...
Internet95.5 FM WIFC

Twitter’s website not working for some users – Downdetector

(Reuters) – Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform’s website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector....
Internetthemusicnetwork.com

Twitter introduces monetisation tool for live rooms

Twitter is introducing a new ticketing tool to its Spaces live audio room in addition to its previously announced Super Follow feature. Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces tool is eligible for creators over the age of 18 with at least 1,000 followers who have hosted at least three Spaces in the past 30 days.
InternetMacRumors Forums

Twitter Considers Letting Users Tweet to 'Trusted Friends'

Twitter is considering letting users post select tweets for "Trusted Friends" only. That's the name of a feature the social media platform is testing that would allow users to limit the audience for specific content to a smaller circle of people. Based on design concepts shared by the company (via...
Internettechacrobat.com

Twitter Service Was Unavailable For Several Users Today

Earlier today, several users have reported that the Twitter service was down. The accounts of many users were not available for them to get access for a couple of hours on Thursday morning. These users further stated that the company’s service was not available moderately. Twitter service was down for...
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Twitter shares features that they’re considering

Twitter usually shares some of the features and design revamps that they’re thinking of bringing to the platform even before they actually start working on it. It’s probably their way of seeing how people would react or engage with it probably before they go to the actual development stage. They’re sharing now some things that they might consider bringing to users to help them have more control over who sees their tweets and how people reply to them as well.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Twitter reveals range of possible new features, including allowing people to tweet in ‘personas’

Twitter is considering a host of new features, including the ability to tweet in “personas”.The company’s latest plans include a range of possible designs, which are focused on limiting who can see and interact with tweets, and how.The company has in recent months become keen on sharing its planned updates before they are released, with the ostensible aim of gathering feedback from users.As part of the new plans, users would be given options for when they want to restrict who can see their posts. That might include giving people the option to choose from different “facets” of their personality and...
Internetcitizensjournal.us

Social Media Giant Unleashes Accusations Of Extremism

Social media giant Facebook, which long has been active in efforts to reduce – even eliminate – conservative and Christian perspectives, has unleashed a new tool. It’s a series of messages sent directly to its platform users that make various accusations. A clickable button is labeled “Get support.”. A report...
TechnologyForbes

15 Useful And Engaging Types Of Intranet Content And Features

Some organizations choose to use their intranet as a formal system of internal communication to share company news and cascade important changes and other crucial information to all employees. Others promote more robust interaction and encourage all users to participate in their intranet by curating and sharing their own experiences, posts, photos and more to promote stronger working relationships.