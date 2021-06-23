Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

St Louis shooting: Three killed and four wounded in gunfire at convenience store

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jl7pj_0aci9kSf00

At least three people have been killed and four injured in a shooting on Monday night in St Louis in Missouri , police said.

John Hayden, the police commissioner, told the media that so far they don’t know any specific motive of the shooter.

According to the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue shortly after 8pm CT.

Officials said two bodies were found outside the convenience store where the shooting took place. Another victim was found in the nearby yard of the Farragut Elementary School, Mr Hayden said.

He added: “It’s very early in the investigation.”

The police are trying to find a video that might have captured what exactly happened at the store and are canvassing the city’s Ville neighbourhood, CNN reported.

The St Louis police have identified the victims — Kevin Page, 40, Charlie Anderson, 31, and OJ Pernell, 44. NBC reported that the injured were taken to a hospital and treated. Two were in a critical condition and another man was stable, police said.

Officials said that “One man suffered a graze wound to his back and was released from the hospital.

So far, the authorities have not identified a suspect, but police said they were looking at the slain men and one of the critically injured men as potential suspects. No other details, including a motive for the shooting, were immediately available.

Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted: “We wake up with heavy hearts after the shooting in the Greater Ville last night. We pray for the victims and their families.”

“After decades of neglect, I’m committed to reinvesting in North City to address root causes of crime. More resources make our communities safer,” she added.

Meanwhile, the St Louis shooting comes on the heels of another violent weekend in the US. As per the Gun Violence Archive, at least seven people were killed and at least 45 were injured in 10 separate mass shootings between Friday and Sunday night. Among the victims were at least two children, a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old, police said.

ABC News reported that “St Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021.” The city has ranked among the deadliest in the US for many years, it said.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

166K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convenience Store#Mass Shootings#Cnn#Nbc#The Greater Ville#The Gun Violence Archive#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Linn County, IARadio Iowa

Deputy wounded during convenience store robbery in Coggin

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a Linn County convenience store late Sunday. A Linn County deputy responded to an alarm at the Casey’s on Highway 13 in Coggin at about 10:15 Sunday night and was shot several times. He was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

St. Louis shooting leaves three dead and four others injured

Three men were killed and another four were injured in a shooting in St. Louis on Monday, police said. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at around 7:25 p.m. local time and found two victims, who investigators are currently treating as suspects, suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds “throughout their bodies,” according to an incident summary. The two were found outside of a convenience store, Police Chief John Hayden told reporters Monday evening.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Police ID 3 men killed in St. Louis shooting, 4 others injured

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three men were killed, and four others were wounded in a shooting south of Fairground Park in north St. Louis Monday night. The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sullivan and Bishop L Scott in the Greater Ville neighborhood. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said two men were found shot outside of a convenience store and another person collapsed outside Farragut Elementary School after being shot. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the deceased men as 40-year-old Kevin Page, 31-year-old Charlie Anderson and 44-year-old OJ Pernell.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Three found killed in house, four wounded in park within 10 hours in Buffalo

Shots rang out at JFK Park just east of downtown Buffalo just before 7 p.m. Wednesday as a group of people were playing a game of craps. Four people at the park were wounded by gunfire, including an 8-year-old boy who was grazed in the ear and a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the chest. The children had been playing basketball at the courts there. Two men, ages 21 and 24, were shot, with the 21-year-old man suffering the most serious injury, in the back, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
Atlantic City, NJbreakingac.com

One dead, three wounded in Atlantic City shooting

One male was killed and three others wounded in a daylight shooting on an Atlantic City street. Video obtained by BreakingAC shows a male on a bike come up to the victims, who are standing together, and open fire. As he shoots, one of the victims falls to the ground...
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Mishawaka woman charged with murder after shooting at South Bend convenience store

SOUTH BEND — A Mishawaka woman is charged with murder after she shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a South Bend convenience store, prosecutors say. J'Ya McKelry, 21, is charged with both murder and attempted murder as she allegedly fired shots from a vehicle that was leaving the parking lot of an Expo convenience store following an argument with two men early Sunday morning.
Saint Louis, MOtribuneledgernews.com

Girl, 14, grazed by gunfire in St. Louis

Jun. 21—ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the 1200 block of south 14th Street, police said. Police responded at 9:21 p.m. The girl is at least the second child to be injured by gunfire on Sunday, according to police. Earlier, an 8-year-old accidentally shot themselves in the finger in the Vandeventer neighborhood.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

St. Louis University security guard shoots, kills armed man

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Saint Louis University security guard shot and killed a man near campus overnight. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Locust, a block north of campus. According to St. Louis police, the 66-year-old guard confronted the man about being armed. During the incident, the security guard fatally shot the suspect.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A double shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side killed a man and wounded another around 9 p.m. They were in the first block of east 118th Street when someone fired shots at them, Chicago police said. One of the men, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his body and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The other man, 50, was shot in the arm and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Man seriously wounded in St. Johns neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured in the St. Johns neighborhood. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night near North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, however, further information on his...
Newton County, GACovington News

Four wounded in Newton County shootings

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff's office detectives are working to find what led to shootings in two parts of Newton County that left four people wounded last weekend. Two Covington men and a Forsyth resident were found with gunshot wounds Saturday night in the Jamestown neighborhood in south central Newton. A...
Public SafetyWashington Post

Three men killed, several wounded in spate of shootings in District

Three people were killed during a spate of shootings in the District Tuesday into early Wednesday, including a 53-year-old man caught in gunfire as he walked near Logan Circle in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police. That shooting occurred about 9:10 p.m. on R Street near 14th Street, a destination...