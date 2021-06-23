Cancel
Gogglebox couple Dave and Shirley warm fans’ hearts with surprise photo alongside grandson

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

Gogglebox fans have reacted to a surprise photo that Dave and Shirley Griffiths shared alongside their grandson.

The popular couple, who are from Wales, posted the image on their joint Instagram account following a day out in London with the boy, who is named Elliot.

Dave and Shirley captioned the photo: “Living the lifestyle! Hahaha ha!”

The pair have appeared on the Channel 4 entertainment series since 2015, where they have swiftly become fan favourites.

Viewers of the show responded kindly to the rare family photo on social media, with one writing: “Beautiful family.”

Another added: “Awww nice to see you away from your lounge enjoying yourselves.”

In April, Dave and Shirley joked that they looked like characters from The Sopranos when they were in their twenties, and shared an old photo as evidence.

The photo was taken when they were 25 “and full of it” – they are now in their sixties.

