Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities announces 2021 Sponsorship Opportunities

David Knudsen/Unsplash

AKRON, OH — Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities announced sponsorship opportunities for 2021. Sponsorships for this year will help the Direction Home Akron Canton Foundation achieve its two goals. The goals are to continue providing care and support for the most vulnerable in communities and to uplift the voices of partners and stakeholders.

The funds are designated for advocacy efforts and help for those who need it most to remain happy and healthy in the place they want to call home. Moreover, the donation will grant positive brand awareness among Akron Canton Foundation's target audiences.

The three events eligible for sponsorship in 2021 can help those interested to become a sponsor reach their potential partners, referrals, consumers and more through unique marketing efforts.

The first of three events is "Aging is an Art Form 2021". This event is an opportunity for older adults to explore their creative instincts and learn new techniques from professionals. Pieces made by older adults in the community through virtual classes will be displayed in a virtual exhibit.

For further information about the "Aging is an Art Form 2021" event, contact Lori Smith, Training Coordinator, at lsmith@dhad.org or 330-899-5255.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor for this event, visit https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/GreaterAkronCantonAreaAgencyo/2021ArtFormSponsorships-1.html.

The second event is the "2021 Fall Conference". This event will examine the issues, practices and discoveries affecting the lives of the older adults and individuals with disabilities we all serve. The conference will be held virtually in two and half days, featuring national and local experts on the social determinants of health and domains of livability.

Those interested in sponsorship for this event, visit https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/GreaterAkronCantonAreaAgencyo/2021ConferenceSponsorships.html.

The last event is the "2021 Awards Ceremony". This Direction Home's Annual Awards Ceremony observes the work being done for and by older adults.

Sponsorship opportunities can be found at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/GreaterAkronCantonAreaAgencyo/2021AwardsSponsor.html.

For more detailed information about these 2021 sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.dhad.org/blog-news/2021-sponsorship-opportunities-announced.

