Elderly penguin gets custom shoes to help with arthritis at St. Louis Zoo

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Opossums are a very valuable animal to have in your yard! They can get a bad rap, but they have so many benefits. “This is Asa, he’s a Virginia opossum,” says Julie Bassett, a Zookeeper at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. “Opossums tend to get a bad rap, [people] they think they’re pests, they’re getting into trash, they’re just unsightly or they stink, they’re gross, they’re not really that way. They’re actually very good for the ecosystem and the environment they’re like nature’s garbage disposals, so they’re omnivores which means they eat like everything and they tend to scavenge a lot so like they pick up a lot of the dead and decaying vegetation, fruits, and dying animals and stuff like that. But they are opportunistic, so if you leave your cat food or trash without a lid on it they tend to get into that and that’s where people get upset at the opossums. They are actually really, really good for this area specifically because they eat a ton of tics, so they’re great pals for hunters.”