Elderly penguin gets custom shoes to help with arthritis at St. Louis Zoo

phl17.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A St. Louis Zoo penguin wearing specially-made shoes is a rare sight — so it’s no surprise that a visitor’s Facebook post about the footwear has sparked more than 9,000 likes. The St. Louis Zoo told Nexstar’s KTVI that the therapeutic support boots are helping. Enrique,...

Elderly penguin gets custom shoes to help with arthritis at zoo

