Disney World guest is filmed hopping out of ride vehicle, allegedly trying to steal a cucumber

By Nexstar Media Wire
phl17.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – A guest at Walt Disney World was filmed hopping on and off an attraction over the weekend, allegedly in pursuit of a cucumber. The incident took place on the Living With the Land attraction at Epcot, which is described as a “gentle boat tour” of Disney World’s experimental greenhouses and agricultural areas. In the footage, which was initially posted to TikTok, a woman can be seen jumping off the boat, reaching for something from one of the vines, and then stumbling — and falling — as she attempts to return to the ride vehicle. Guests are not permitted to stand up or exit the attraction.

