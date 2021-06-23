Cancel
Live FTSE to open flat as markets rise – live updates

By Jon Yeomans
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Jeremy Warner: A fiscal storm is looming and the Treasury seems powerless to prevent it. Good morning. The FTSE 100 is set for a flat start after a rally on Wall Street and a mixed performance in Asian markets.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocksdallassun.com

Equity indices trade higher amid positive global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded over half a per cent higher during early hours on Monday amid favourable global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 296 points or 0.56 per cent at 52,781 and the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 82 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,804.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Dollar weakens after mixed U.S. jobs data * Baht underperform Asian FX * Indonesia stocks drop on COVID-19 woes By Anushka Trivedi July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility after U.S. jobs data hinted the recovery in the world's biggest economy was on track but didn't yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could lead to outflows from emerging markets. Taiwan's bourse rose 1% while South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore's equities made modest gains of around 0.4% each. The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast. Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar firming 0.3% to 0.6%. "Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more positive footing," OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a more consistent outperformance on the labour front would be needed to price in for Fed expectations. "That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter of 2021." Trading was thin as U.S. markets remain closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on tapering. Pandemic-hit Indonesia's stocks dropped 0.5% after posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus, fuelling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the country. The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the past three-weeks, traded little changed. JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be made until there was more clarity on the success of the country's "Phuket sandbox" initiative that allows free movement on the island for fully vaccinated tourists. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up around 3.6 basis points at 4.755% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, up 2.1%, and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.4% ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings Inc, up 2.1%, and Aboitiz Power Corp, up 2.02% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -7.10 -0.58 4.27 China +0.15 +1.03 0.16 1.47 India +0.00 -2.24 0.57 13.09 Indonesia +0.33 -3.05 -0.41 0.32 Malaysia +0.18 -3.24 -0.33 -6.08 Philippines -0.39 -2.60 0.21 -1.72 S.Korea +0.45 -3.87 0.43 14.70 Singapore +0.04 -1.89 0.28 10.33 Taiwan +0.34 +2.10 1.07 21.50 Thailand +0.00 -6.96 0.10 9.02 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks approach new record highs

LONDON / TOKYO, Jul 5 (Reuters) – Global stocks traded near record highs on Monday as concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19 offset positive sentiment generated by improving euro zone business activity and a robust labor report in the United States. * The STOXX index of 600 leading European...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares cling near record highs

* Worries linger over China’s crackdown on tech firms. * Euro zone periphery bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. LONDON/TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - World stocks clung close to record highs on Monday as worries about the Delta variant of COVID-19 offset positive sentiment from surging euro zone business activity and a welcome U.S. jobs report.
Industryfidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge Higher But Oil Weakens on OPEC+ Deadlock

U.K., Italy Services PMI; Eurozone Quarterly Balance of Payments, Sectoral Accounts; France Industrial Production; UK Official Reserves, Car Registrations; OECD CPI; U.S. Observed, Financial Markets Closed; updates from Repsol, Ryanair. Opening Call:. Equities in. Europe. are likely to edge up on Monday, with gains capped due to the U.S....
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks, FX gain as Fed rate hike bets ease; peso falls

BENGALURU (July 5): Most Asian stocks and currencies edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility as investors scaled back expectations of an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus following a mixed batch of US jobs data. The US dollar backed down from three-month highs after rate hike bets...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Ends At 52,880; Nifty Tops 15,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Data on Friday showed U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June. However, unemployment ticked higher, the labor force participation...
WorldLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Freedom day optimism drives travel stocks

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 outperformed European peers on Monday, in a quiet start to the week with American markets shut for Independence Day, with airlines and supermarkets driving the blue chip index higher. Adding to the positive mood was a set of strong service PMI prints across Europe.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

European Stocks And Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Argues

European stock markets found some reasons to cheer Monday after a mainly downbeat Asian session, with London gaining on takeover news and rising oil prices as OPEC pushed back a contentious summit. As closing bells rang in the eurozone, Frankfurt stocks had risen by 0.1 percent and Paris was up...
BusinessTelegraph

Fastest rise in inflation since 2008 sets alarm bells ringing

Inflation in advanced nations is rising at the fastest pace since 2008, sparking fresh concerns over the state of the global economy in the wake of the pandemic. The annual rate of inflation among the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s 38 members averaged 3.8pc over May, up from 3.3pc in April.
BusinessTelegraph

Britain's biggest microchip factory sold to Chinese-owned tech firm

Britain’s biggest microchip factory has been sold to a Chinese-owned technology company despite security concerns surrounding the deal. Nexperia said on Monday it had agreed to buy Newport Wafer Fab in south Wales. Newport Wafer Fab makes crucial power components for cars, which have been in short supply amid a...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than seven points or 0.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,140-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had retreated almost 60 points or 2/7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,535-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.
StocksNECN

Stock Futures Are Flat After S&P 500 and Nasdaq Notch Another Round of Records

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as Wall Street gets set to kick off the holiday-shortened week with the S&P 500 at a record high. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 30 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped less than 0.1%. U.S. markets remained closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
Marketsb975.com

Asia opens higher, but China tech worries weigh on Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia’s central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China’s powerful technology sector. U.S. markets were closed on Monday to mark the...