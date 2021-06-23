Looking for a job? Now is the time

Now is the time to find a job if you are looking for one, experts said, as many employers desperate for workers are offering incentives to entice workers back on the job. “We’re really encouraging people, even though you still might be getting some unemployment, if you’re willing and able, now’s the time to jump back in before it gets flooded and this thing flows back around,” said Doug Barry, president of Barry Staff, a staffing agency in Dayton and Springfield.