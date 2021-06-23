Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

Looking for a job? Now is the time

By Eileen McClory, , Dayton Daily News
Dayton Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the time to find a job if you are looking for one, experts said, as many employers desperate for workers are offering incentives to entice workers back on the job. “We’re really encouraging people, even though you still might be getting some unemployment, if you’re willing and able, now’s the time to jump back in before it gets flooded and this thing flows back around,” said Doug Barry, president of Barry Staff, a staffing agency in Dayton and Springfield.

