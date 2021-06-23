UK authority bans product ad that claims to "destroy Coronavirus*"

What’s going on guys, it is Monday, June 29, and today, we are talking about the U.K. Binance ban. First up, however, let’s do the brief. First on the brief today, Indian investments in crypto are absolutely popping off. Chainalysis released a report saying that Indians have invested $40 billion in crypto markets this year. That’s up from $200 million last year. Daily trading values are up about 900% in the last 12 months. The headline Bloomberg went with was: “Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Pouring Billions Into Crypto.” One younger investor was quoted as saying: “I’d rather put my money in crypto than gold: crypto is more transparent than gold or property and returns or more in a short period of time.” In total, there are now more than 15 million Indian crypto investors. India, meanwhile, still doesn’t have legal clarity about crypto, but it does seem like the worst case scenarios of outright bans are increasingly unlikely.