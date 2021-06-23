Cancel
Public Health

UK authority bans product ad that claims to "destroy Coronavirus*"

By Sayan Sen Neowin
Neowin
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK's advertisements regulatory body, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), has released a statement today summarizing the action it has taken against an ad for a product called "Eradicator19+" by a small company called Go-Vi Limited. The body believes the ad was misleading and so has decided to ban it. Of course, the product could still be advertised, but not in the same manner.

