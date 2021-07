(West Des Moines, IA) — A new report from the Iowa Association of Realtors confirms it’s a sellers’ market. The report says multiple records were set for home sales in May. Houses across the state were selling faster than usual, spending an average of 41 days on the market, which is 34-percent fewer than during May of last year. The number of homes sold rose by more than 11-percent compared to a year ago, while median sale prices were up more than eight-percent. The median price last May was 184-thousand dollars versus 199-thousand this May. Also, since there’s such high demand, a record number of homes are selling well over the asking price.