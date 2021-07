Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has officially returned to the rivers of Europe, as its newly transformed Super Ship S.S. La Venezia departed on its inaugural sailing on June 20th, 2021. The luxury river cruise company is the first North American river cruise line to resume operations in Europe since the pandemic began, departing from Venice, Italy and celebrating with the sabering of a champaign bottle while cruising the Venetian Lagoon. Uniworld’s President and CEO, Ellen Bettridge, is joining clients and the crew for the debut sailing as the company marks this monumental moment.