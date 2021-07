In light of the UK’s current economic circumstances, company leaders should consider outsourcing their call centres to the Philippines—now more than ever before. The past year has been an unprecedented time for the UK economy, experiencing its worst recession in 300 years. The UK’s first lockdown, which commenced on 23rd March 2020, witnessed the closure of most economic operations and resulted in a staggering 20.4% decline in GDP in Quarter 2, 2020, alone (Office for National Statistics). Despite indications of economic recovery following the easing of lockdown restrictions towards the end of the same quarter, in addition to the less stringent second lockdown in November, small and large companies alike are continuing to suffer from the consequences of the economic downturn.