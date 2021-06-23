Cancel
Business

Asia stocks rise after Fed chair says US inflation temporary

Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve chairman said a U.S. inflation spike probably is temporary, helping to calm fears central bankers might feel pressure to roll back economic stimulus. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Sydney...

www.ftimes.com
#Us Inflation#Stocks#Hong Kong#Fed#Ap#Asian#The Federal Reserve
