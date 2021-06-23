Houston Museum of African American Culture and Houston Cinema Arts Society present A Black Music Month Celebration: Summer of Soul

There’s no question that 1969 was a monumental year. It was the year that the U.S. landed a man on the moon. It was the year that the Stonewall riots helped launch the gay rights movement. It was the year that hundreds of thousands of people went to Washington to protest the Vietnam War. It was the year that the Beatles recorded their last album. It was the year that Woodstock, a generation-defining music festival, took place in upstate New York. And it was the year the Harlem Cultural Festival, a music festival lasting for six weeks in the summer of 1969, descended upon Harlem. Seen by more than 300,000 people, it could’ve just as easily been another generation-defining event had it not been largely forgotten for the next 50 years.