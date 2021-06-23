Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston Museum of African American Culture and Houston Cinema Arts Society present A Black Music Month Celebration: Summer of Soul

culturemap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston Cinema Arts Society and Houston Museum of African American Culture will present a drive-in screening of the Sundance-winning documentary, Summer of Soul. The film will be preceded by an hour long Chopped and Screwed Mixtape by DJ Red featuring Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, and more.

houston.culturemap.com
