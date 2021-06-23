Cancel
Indiana State

Franklin College grad named Indiana’s student-journalist of the year

By Andy Bell-Baltaci
dailyjournal.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Franklin College graduate has been named Indiana’s Student Journalist of the Year. The Indiana Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists gave the distinction to Erica Irish, most recently web editor for The Franklin, the college’s student newspaper, during a virtual ceremony June 14, according to a Franklin College news release. She was up against student-journalists at colleges and universities around the state.

www.dailyjournal.net
