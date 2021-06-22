Cancel
Personalising glaucoma surgery: The role of MIGS

By Dr Gordana Sunaric Mégevand
ophthalmologytimes.com
 16 days ago

Ophthalmology Times Europe Journal, Ophthalmology Times Europe June 2021, Volume 17, Issue 05. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) is appealing to glaucoma patients and surgeons; however, it should not be adopted without further high-quality research and careful reporting. Selection of the appropriate treatment for individual patients must be evidence based.

europe.ophthalmologytimes.com
