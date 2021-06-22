Personalising glaucoma surgery: The role of MIGS

We evaluated the efficacy and safety of combined phacoemulsification, intraocular lens implantation, goniosynechialysis (GSL), and trabectome in patients with primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG). Twenty patients (22 eyes) of PACG treated with combined phacoemulsification, intraocular lens implantation, GSL, and trabectome between September 2017 and September 2020 were included in this case series study. The intraocular pressure (IOP), number of glaucoma medications, and best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) were recorded at baseline, 1, 3, 6, and 12 months after surgery. Successful surgery was defined as IOP < 21 mmHg with or without IOP-lowering medications. IOP was decreased significantly from 22.07 ± 6.62 mmHg at baseline to 15.06 ± 3.39 mmHg at 12 months’ follow-up (p = 0.001). The number of glaucoma medications was significantly reduced from 2.68 ± 1.17 preoperatively to 0.78 ± 0.73 at 12 months’ follow-up (p < 0.01). The rate of successful surgery was 88.9% at 12 months. The reduction in IOP showed a positive correlation with baseline IOP (p < 0.001), and the reduction in number of glaucoma medications was positively correlated with baseline number of glaucoma medications (p < 0.001). There were no vision-threatening complications intraoperatively or postoperatively. Combined phacoemulsification, IOL implantation, GSL, and trabectome were effective and safe in PACG patients in this study. These combined surgical techniques may be useful in PACG patients, especially those with long term and extensive peripheral anterior synechiae.