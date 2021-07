Laguna’s new Fusion F1 tablesaw is an upgrade of the original Fusion that I reviewed several years ago, and the improvements make it a winner again. The saw table is cast iron, and the wings are stamped steel. The cabinet is now made in two sections—an upper saw cabinet and a lower leg assembly. There’s a sheet-metal floor in the upper cabinet to help contain sawdust. The main dust-collection port is at the back of the cabinet and has a smaller connection on one side for the blade-guard collection hose. The blade guard consists of two linked clear plastic guards with a central mount that contains the dust-collection port for catching all the annoying sawdust blades love to fling. Dust collection is very effective with the blade guard in place, but it’s still good without it.