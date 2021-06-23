Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

By Aliya Faust, Blogzworth
praisedc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly soul is unmatched and Black Music Month presents the perfect time to shed light on its origin and impact. Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, who actually founded Black Music Month along with Dyana Williams, and Thom Bell are credited for discovering the “sound of Philadelphia.” Together, they’ve written and produced over 175 gold and platinum songs, some of which were home-grown and beyond. In 1971 they launched their own music label called Philadelphia International Records as a rival to Berry Gordy’s Motown (Detroit) and its influence still resonates today.

praisedc.com
