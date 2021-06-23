Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain as Fed reassures on rates; Thai cbank in focus

By Soumyajit Saha
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(All prices and index values have been sourced from Yahoo Finance)

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

* Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s baht came off a nine-month low on Wednesday and the Philippine peso snapped a six-day losing run, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would not raise interest rates too quickly.

The baht firmed 0.4% and Thai stocks inched higher, as investors also awaited a Bank of Thailand meeting where the central bank is expected to leave interest rates at a record low and cut its growth forecast.

The tourism-reliant nation has seen revenues plummet over the last year due to the pandemic, prompting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to announce a plan last week to gradually reopen Thailand to visitors within 120 days to revive the economy.

“The Bank of Thailand’s comments on the reopening of the country will be key today,” said Sunthorn Thongthip, a strategist with Kasikorn Securities, adding that investors will be looking at what it says about the economic impact of that.

Shares in the Philippines and Singapore led the way for emerging Asian stock markets, after Powell reaffirmed on Tuesday the Fed’s intent to encourage a “broad and inclusive” recovery of the job market and to not hike rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

Among currencies, the South Korean won rose 0.5%, while Indonesia’s rupiah and Malaysia’s ringgit also advanced modestly.

Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses since last week after the dollar rose when the Fed indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme.

“Markets may have assessed Powell’s testimony as reassuring,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a strategist at IG Markets.

Manila stocks were up 0.7% and the peso firmed 0.3%. Philippines’ central bank is also widely expected to maintain record low rates in its meeting on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields are down 1 basis points at 1.66%

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.4 basis points at 3.282% (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Emerging Markets#Fed#Yahoo Finance#Asian#Philippine#U S Federal Reserve#Bank Of Thailand#Kasikorn Securities#South Korean#Ig Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks, FX gain as Fed rate hike bets ease; peso falls

BENGALURU (July 5): Most Asian stocks and currencies edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility as investors scaled back expectations of an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus following a mixed batch of US jobs data. The US dollar backed down from three-month highs after rate hike bets...
Businessfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA currencies dip, Turkey's lira slips on inflation spike

(Reuters) - Turkey's. fell on disappointing economic readings, while broader emerging market currencies gained on Monday as mixed U.S. labour data weighed on the dollar. MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) currencies rose about 0.3% and was set to snap a five-day losing streak, with the dollar stalling on signs of weakness in the labour market, which is a key factor for the Federal Reserve to consider tightening policy.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low, strength vs FX basket keeps gains in check

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded on Monday from a more than one-week low against the dollar hit the previous session, as prospects for an earlier rise in U.S. interest rates softened. But gains in the yuan were capped as investors became wary that its strength against a basket of currencies of its trading partners could prompt the central bank to roll out measures to curb further gains. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4695 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4712. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4695 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4628 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close on Friday. Some investors became cautious and refrained from betting on further strength in the Chinese currency. The yuan's performance against its rivals, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index continued to hover around 98, a level many see as the ceiling for the index. A strong yuan will be a disadvantage for China's exports. Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank, attributed the stronger CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in other non-dollar currencies. The CFETS index stood at 97.99 on Monday, down from Friday's 98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Several traders said markets will shift their focus to minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting due on Wednesday for clues on policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus. Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said the dollar could remain as the key factor influencing the yuan's movements. "Unless the U.S. dollar rises sharply, the USD/CNY may continue to fluctuate in the range of 6.45 to 6.50," she said in a note. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.342, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4649 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4695 6.4712 0.03% Spot yuan 6.4628 6.472 0.14% Divergence from -0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.01% Spot change since 2005 28.06% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.06 98.04 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.342 92.311 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4649 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6324 -2.46% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields up as inflation expectations rise

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields ticked up on Monday amid expectations of rising inflation, but analysts expect the recent downward trend to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. A measure of euro zone...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Ends At 52,880; Nifty Tops 15,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Data on Friday showed U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months in June. However, unemployment ticked higher, the labor force participation...
MarketsFXStreet.com

The rupee rose against the US dollar

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.52 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.55 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.30 levels. The rupee rose more in choppy trade today as foreign banks sold the greenback likely in anticipation of inflows from foreign portfolio investors into Indian companies looking to raise capital through initial public offerings in the coming days.
Stocksbenefitspro.com

Is the stock market poised for crash, correction or more gains?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs Monday, continuing what appears to be a never-ending rally in U.S. stocks. When will the market crash? Is there a correction brewing, or does the rally have room to run?. Year to date, the S&P 500 has gained 14.3% while the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slip; Brazilian real dips on political woes

* Latam FX fall, lag EMFX * Brazil's Bolsonaro implicated in alleged graft scheme * Colombian markets were also closed for a holiday * Petrobras hikes fuel prices; shares fall (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Monday, lagging broader emerging market peers, with Brazil's real extending losses to a fifth straight session on growing concerns over corruption in the country. The real hit a two-week low and was last trading down 0.7%, despite data that showed private sector business activity in Brazil roared back to life in June, benefiting from the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions. Website UOL reported on Monday that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was involved in a scheme to skim salaries of his aides while a federal deputy. This comes after the Supreme Court authorized an investigation of Bolsonaro over the procurement process for an Indian COVID-19 vaccine. Recent political developments, particularly Bolsonaro's declining popularity, have removed the sheen from the real, which lost about 4% over the last six days. Still, the currency is up 2% this year, and is the best performer in Latin America, propped up by positive data and a hawkish central bank. Broader emerging market currencies rose as last week's high U.S. unemployment data continued to weigh on the dollar. But trading was light because of a public holiday in the United States. The prospect of a weak U.S. jobs market is expected to keep the Federal Reserve from tightening monetary policy in the near term and benefit emerging markets. Minutes of the Federal Reserve's previous meeting on Wednesday will be eyed for more clues. Rabobank's Christian Lawrence does not see the currencies as vulnerable as they were during the 2013 taper tantrum, adding that a hawkish stance by many EM central banks to keep rate differentials attractive creates less of a negative story for EM. "I'm constructive of EM over the next couple of months," he said. "I expect the dollar to be strong but more so against developed markets rather than EMs." Chile's peso gave up 0.2%, but losses were capped on Monday by a rise in the price of copper, the country's top export. Peru's sol lost 0.7%, losing for the third session running. Mexico's currency fell 3%, though data showed increasing Mexican consumer confidence in June. In Argentina, Buenos Aires province extended the deadline for a $7 billion debt restructuring deal and agreed to renew a "last round" of talks with creditors after more than a year of fraught negotiations. Among stocks, oil major Petrobras was among the biggest drags on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index. The company announced price hikes for gasoline and diesel on Monday, the under the new chief executive. Bolsonaro had ousted the previous head for hiking diesel prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1907 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1354.66 -0.05 MSCI LatAm 2598.78 -0.72 Brazil Bovespa 127160.39 -0.36 Mexico IPC 50397.34 0.35 Chile IPSA 4276.41 -0.89 Argentina MerVal 64831.62 2.371 Colombia COLCAP 1289.38 2.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0851 -0.67 Mexico peso 19.8440 -0.43 Chile peso 735.9 -0.18 Colombia peso 3739 0.00 Peru sol 3.9215 -0.75 Argentina peso 95.8800 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by David Goodman, William Maclean)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares gain ahead of cenbank meeting

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s meeting in which it is expected to leave its cash rate at a record low to help boost employment and inflation. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.29%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 10th straight policy meeting on Monday after inflation moved back into its target range, sparking a debate whether the price pressures would be sustained. All 16 economists polled by Reuters had said...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank policy meeting later in the day. The U.S. dollar and other majors...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Philippine inflation eases to six-month low in June

MANILA, July 6 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation dropped to the lowest level in six months in June, providing the central bank more leeway to maintain an accommodative monetary policy to support an economy struggling to throw off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Consumer Price Index rose 4.1% from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea says will consider normalising loosened FX derivative rules

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it will consider reviewing the normalisation of loosened foreign exchange rules, given that the FX liquidity situation at home has improved. “Uncertainties in international financial markets may increase due to global inflation conditions and monetary policy normalisation talks...
Stockswsau.com

Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies

(Reuters) – German lender Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy. The set of four new non-tradable FX indexes would track EMs...