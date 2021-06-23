Glencoe group working to organize 'neighbors' program

An organized group of citizens committed to making Veterans Park the best it can be. This organization is a 501c3 non profit and works closely with the Town of Pendleton and the Pendleton Recreation Association to maintain, improve and build upon Veterans Park. Two Maintenance Days are planned during the year for Barrett’s Place Playground and Trotter’s Trail with one in the fall and one in the spring. Friends of the Park meets the third Monday of each month in the Fellowship Hall of Pendleton United Methodist Church at 6:30 pm. New members are welcomed. For more information, call Chairman Mark Majors at 706-313-5419.