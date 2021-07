Last week we celebrated the 2021 graduates of Coginchaug Regional High School, a group that experienced their entire senior year of high school in the shadow of COVID-19. We also ended this most unusual school year for learners at all five of our school campuses, along with others who opted to learn remotely during the pandemic, with field days, class picnics, step-up ceremonies, music performances, and a flurry of athletic contests culminating in two state championships (baseball and softball) for our Blue Devils!