With the collage-like Nike Dunk Low “City Market” and AMBUSH‘s exaggerated Nike Dunk High, this year’s lineup of Dunks has included an assortment of eclectic styles that take the usual two-toned 1985 silhouette to the next level. Tomorrow, the Swoosh will be dropping the “Zebra” and “Cheetah” iterations, which seem to deviate from what we would expect out of animal-themed Dunks. Despite the bold nature of these patterns and the model’s tendency to get wild with its creations, these two new releases are rather tame yet incredibly sleek.