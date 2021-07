Detectives are hoping you can help identify the suspect in this surveillance video. On Saturday, May 29th at 3:42 AM, the man in this video used a stolen credit card at 170 E. Spring Valley Rd. (7-Eleven). The credit card was stolen during a vehicle burglary that occurred just prior to this in Garland. The suspect arrived in a silver vehicle, shown in the video. If you have information about this crime contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800, you can remain anonymous.