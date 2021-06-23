South Bend Cubs lose 7-6 to TinCaps after leading 6-0

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - It was a tough, self-inflicted defeat for the South Bend Cubs (18-24) on Tuesday night against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-23). Matteo Bocchi (4 IP, H, 0 R, 8 K, 2 BB) came out firing for South Bend in his second pro start and first at Four Winds Field. For the second straight outing he went out and threw four scoreless frames while allowing just one base hit. On this occasion the right-hander also struck out a career-high eight batters, including six strikeouts the first time through the order.

