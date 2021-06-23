South Bend Cubs lose 7-6 to TinCaps after leading 6-0

The red-hot TinCaps won their fourth game in a row Thursday night, setting a new season-best for longest win streak, and nearly made some history along the way. Fort Wayne starter Moises Lugo and relievers Ramon Perez and Austin Smith combined to hold the South Bend Cubs hitless for eight innings before left-hander Cody Tyler gave up a single to lead off the ninth. The TinCaps came up short of their first no-hitter in more than eight years, but won 9-1, climbing from last place into fourth place in the High-A Central East Division standings in the process.