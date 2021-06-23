Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

By Associated Press
WNDU
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games. Hendricks extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The right-hander scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk. He also tied Cleveland’s Aaron Civale for the major league lead with 10 wins.

www.wndu.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Patrick Wisdom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians lose to Chicago Cubs 7-1

CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs (41-33) won for only the third time...
MLBbleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Indians at Cubs (7:05 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

I wasn’t able to catch most of the Cubs action this weekend, because I was at a bachelor party in Park City, Utah, but I’m making up for it by going to the game tonight – my first game back at Wrigley Field since 2019. I’m so unbelievably excited and even more happy I’ll get to see Adbert Alzolay pitch for the first time since coming off the IL.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians beat Cubs, 4-0, but Aaron Civale leaves game with right finger injury

CHICAGO -- The umpires searched Aaron Civale not once, but twice Monday night as the first day of MLB’s Big Frisk unfolded from one coast to the other. Civale came away from the inspections for the sticky stuffy clean as the driven snow. But in the fifth inning, with two out, Cilvale left the game with an injury to the middle finger of his right hand. The Indians beat the Cubs, 4-0, at Wrigley Field, but the potential loss of another frontline starter caused more concern than celebration following their 40th win over the season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: The All Star case for Kyle Hendricks

They won’t believe this in Atlanta. But it’s time to give Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks some serious dap. It’s also time to give him All Star consideration. On Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, Hendricks shut out the Cleveland Indians on four hits across six innings in a 7-1 Cubs victory. Nothing new there; the Chicago ace leads the majors in victories with 10 this season.
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 behind 3 HRs and a 4-run 6th inning to earn a series split

The Chicago Cubs needed good mojo to close out a quick homestand as a grueling 10-game trip awaits. They got it behind another steady outing from right-hander Kyle Hendricks and an offense that finally stepped up in a 7-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. For the first time in 10 games, the Cubs scored more than three runs in a game, sparked by a four-run sixth inning.
MLBMLB

Bryant, offensive flurry back Hendricks in W

CHICAGO -- A few hours before Tuesday's game, Cubs manager David Ross praised Kris Bryant for the approach on display in his plate appearances the previous night. Ross then had a prediction for reporters surrounding him in the Cubs' dugout. "I wouldn't be surprised if he gets hot here real...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs 7, Cleveland 1: Not a moment too soon, the offense explodes

Maybe you were starting to think the Cubs would never score another run without the benefit of a home run. Tuesday’s game started out that way, with the Cubs nursing a slim lead on a Kris Bryant long ball. Then they exploded for a four-run seventh, keyed by a two-run...
MLBJanesville Gazette

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Kershaw in the 8th. b-popped out for Brothers in the 9th. E_Báez (14). LOB_Chicago 3, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Pederson (8), Turner (14). 3B_Betts (3). HR_Báez (18), off Kershaw; McKinstry (5), off Alzolay; Bellinger (3), off Alzolay. RBIs_Báez (47), McKinstry 4 (26), Bellinger 3 (14). SB_Lux (2). SF_Bellinger.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows four runs in no-decision

Hendricks allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings in a loss to the Brewers on Monday. He did not factor into the decision. Hendricks surrendered two runs in the first inning, but he was able to strand the bases loaded...
MLBdailydodgers.com

The Sports Report: McKinstry’s grand slam helps Dodgers beat Cubs, 7-1

I was getting some swing and misses on the slider, I was able to use it to both sides of the plate, and I told Dave [Roberts, Dodgers manager] that any time you get to pitch a 4:15 p.m. game in Dodger Stadium with the shadows, it's a good game," Kershaw said. It's not easy to see there, so I'll take it for sure.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 7, Cubs 1: Kershaw dominates with 13 Ks, backed by McKinstry grand slam

—— After starting the game by facing the minimum in the 1st thanks to a double play, Adbert Alzolay immediately dug himself a hole in the 2nd. He hit Matt Beaty, walked Chris Taylor, and then walked Gavin Lux to load the bases, that brought up Zach McKinstry, who promptly roped a grand slam for a 4-0 lead.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Dodgers rout Cubs, 7-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night. Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game and...
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers rattle off 7 in a row; beat Cubs 2-1

A bizzare ending, however an end result that we can get behind (on paper anyway) The Brewers streaking to 7 straight wins is exactly the way the Crew and Manager Craig Counsell are looking to close out a very favorable month of June. What did Counsell say? What about the...
MLBbleachernation.com

Nico Hoerner is with the Cubs in Cincinnati, But Not Activated Yet

All right. At least something good is coming, even if not today. Though he’s not yet activated, Nico Hoerner (hamstring) is all done with his rehab assignment:. Hopefully Hoerner still feels good tomorrow and slides right back in at second base. What you don’t want is him feeling like he has to “save” the Cubs’ season, though. Just do what you were doing before the injury – working fantastic plate appearances, spraying line drives – and let the chips fall.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Launches 16th homer

Bryant went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds. The 29-year-old took Tyler Mahle deep in the third inning for his 16th homer of the year, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead, but it was the last gasp for the Chicago offense. Bryant has five hits in two games to begin July as he tries to put a rough June (.114/.205/.241 in 23 games) behind him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy