Charese Fruge’ (@MCMediaonline) Talks To Stephanie Sidela

By Stephanie Sidela
allaccess.com
 16 days ago

She started out as a professional dancer, then pivoted into the radio business at the age of 24. Stephanie Sidela is the Executive Producer of “Mercedes in the Morning,” the # 1 show with Adults 25-54 at KMXB (Mix 94.1)/Las Vegas. Her current role is to oversee the show, organize everything needed for the show before show starts, cover show sponsors with scripts/liners, prize info, get callers ready for on-air, get new music in, put audio in to enhance the show, share personal life and pop culture content, book celebrity guests, post videos of benchmarks to website and all social media platforms, and more!

www.allaccess.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephanie Says#Hobbies#Dj#Internship#Kmxb#Iheartmedia San Diego#Khts#Tic#Mercedes#Viejas Casino#Kiss Fm
