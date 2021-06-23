Cancel
Premier League

West Ham: Diop transfer rumor should ignite Caleta-Car flame immediately

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe central defense was the most sound unit last year for West Ham. With Fabian Balbuena out and rumors surrounding Issa Diop, the Hammers need security. It has been reported by Salvatore Cantone, a journalist at Gazzetta Dello Sport in Italy, that Issa Diop is being courted by AC Milan. The now 24-year-old came to West Ham with all of the praise and hope he could back in 2018. However, he has lacked to get substantial match time and has certainly not fulfilled what was hoped.

