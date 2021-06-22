Carthage hires Nora Caroll as artist in residence
Nora Caroll will be joining the Carthage faculty this fall as an artist in residence with the Theatre of Inclusion Program. From the New Play Initiative to numerous internship and directing opportunities, the Theatre Department prepares students both academically and professionally for the challenges of life in the arts. The Theatre of Inclusion program is an extension of this commitment, by lifting up underrepresented voices and creating safe spaces for dialogue for students across campus.www.carthage.edu