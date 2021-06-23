Cancel
Technology

Aircall’s Next-Gen Cloud-Based Voice Platform Earns it $1 Billion Evaluation

By Sudipto Ghosh
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAircall is now a unicorn company. The cloud-based voice platform acquired $120 million in Series D funding, taking its total evaluation to $1+ billion. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $226 million in funding. With offices in New York, Paris, Sydney, and Madrid, the company currently has over 450+ employees.

aithority.com
