I Got A ‘Lip Flip’, The Lip Plumping Procedure Set To Rival Filler

When it comes to your wedding, there’s no denying that there are many (many) logistics and planning to be done ahead of time. And while it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, your pre-wedding beauty prep plan definitely requires a little foresight and dedicated attention. No matter whether you’re figuring out when to schedule hair color appointments, booking a teeth whitening session or two, or if your are just trying to elevate your skincare regimen, the sooner you can get a jump on things, the better. That rule holds especially true when it comes to cosmetic injections, such as Botox and fillers. Think of it this way: “You buy your dress a year or so ahead of time, and then go in for several fittings closer to the wedding date. The sample principle applies for cosmetic injections,” says Dr. David Shafer, a double board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City. Especially if you’re a first-timer, you want to find an experienced, reputable provider and get used to how the injections look and the result they deliver ASAP. Then, you can book the final ‘tweak’ appointments as the wedding approaches, he says.