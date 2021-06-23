Cancel
Texas State

Texas hospital system says 153 workers resigned or were fired after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 12 days ago

On April 1, the Houston Methodist hospital system told its employees that they were required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. More than two months later, 24,947 workers have been fully vaccinated, and 153 have either resigned or been terminated for not complying with the mandate. In early June, 178 employees...

talesbuzz.com
