Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Pernod Ricard’s new profit forecast lifts shares to record high

By Metro US
Metro International
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Pernod Ricard raised its annual profit forecast as the French drinks saw a stronger than expected recovery with the removal of COVID-19 curbs, driving its shares to a record high in early trading on Wednesday. The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac now expects organic...

www.metro.us
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diageo#Paris#Reuters#French#Scotch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

World shares cling near record highs

LONDON/TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - World stocks clung close to record highs on Monday as worries about the Delta variant of COVID-19 offset positive sentiment from surging euro zone business activity and a welcome U.S. jobs report. The STOXX index (.STOXX) of 600 leading European companies was 0.2% higher, reversing...
Marketskdal610.com

Strong business activity lifts European shares; London mid-caps at record high

(Reuters) – Upbeat eurozone business activity saw European shares reverse session losses on Monday, leaving them just about half a percent away from all-time peaks, while a nearly 12% surge in Morrisons sent London mid-caps to record highs. Extending gains to a third straight session, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Virus worries keep European shares below record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 5 (Reuters) - European shares were pinned below record highs on Monday as the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus raised fears of a stunted economic recovery, although Morrisons jumped as a takeover battle for the British firm heated up.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

French shares close 0.22 pct higher on Monday

PARIS, July 5 (Xinhua) -- French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.22 percent, or 14.68 points, to close at 6,567.54 points. Of the 40 selected large companies, 25 gained in the day. French banking group Societe Generale advanced 2.45 percent, the top gainer...
Energy IndustryMetro International

Asset owners managing $6 trln call for global carbon price

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors managing more than $6 trillion in assets on Tuesday called for a co-ordinated global price on carbon and said emissions costs would need to almost treble by 2030 to reach the world’s climate goals. The call by the The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, whose 43...
MarketsMetro International

Samsung Electronics second-quarter profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices

SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely saw a 38% surge in profit for the April-June quarter thanks to strong chip prices and demand spurred by a pandemic-led consumer appetite for electronics as well as recovering investment in data centres. Operating profit for the world’s biggest memory chip and...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

China's Sinopec estimates increase in profits for H1

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), China's largest oil refiner, expects profit growth in the first half of the year, the company said in a report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of Sinopec for the first half...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Seeing Modest Strength, S&P 500 Reaches New Record High

(RTTNews) - Following the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, stocks are seeing moderate strength in morning trading on Friday. The S&P 500 is moving higher for the seventh straight session, once again reaching a new record intraday high. Currently, the major averages are off their...
RetailMetro International

Walgreens lifts profit forecast as drug sales rebound

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc raised its 2021 adjusted earnings growth forecast on Thursday, after higher pharmacy sales and widespread COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the United States helped it beat third-quarter revenue expectations. Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company, among the largest U.S. pharmacies, rose 2.3% to $53.83 in premarket...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Declines By 86.4%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes at record high, lifted by Apple

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Morgan Stanley jumps on surprise dividend hike (Updates with end of session) June 29 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Apple...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Lifting Nasdaq Composite Index to New Record High

Technology stocks were trading higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.4% this afternoon. In company news, JinkoSolar (JKS) rose more than 23% after the photovoltaic products manufacturer Monday said the Shanghai Stock Exchange has accepted its application for...