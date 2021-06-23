Pernod Ricard’s new profit forecast lifts shares to record high

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.