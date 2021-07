A pair of disturbing trends continued for the Dodgers on Tuesday night, falling to the Padres for the second time in as many games, this one 3-2 at Petco Park in San Diego. The Dodgers got seven runners on base against Blake Snell in his five innings, and even had a hit with a runner in scoring position. But just one, and it was an infield single that obviously couldn't score a runner from second base.