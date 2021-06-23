Twins place OF Byron Buxton (fractured hand) on IL

It's no secret that the Minnesota Twins are more consistent and win more with Byron Buxton in the lineup, but the center fielder will be out again for a while. Buxton recently returned from a hip injury that kept him out of the lineup since May 7. While he was gone, the Twins went 17-22 during that stretch. Minnesota entered Monday night's game against Cincinnati on a four-game winning streak and they did extend it to five games with an extra-inning 7-5 win.