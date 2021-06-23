Twins place OF Byron Buxton (fractured hand) on IL
The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a boxer’s fracture in his left hand. Buxton had returned from a 40-game absence on Saturday following a right hip strain before sustaining his latest injury two days later in Minnesota’s 7-5 victory in 12 innings over the Cincinnati Reds. He was hit by a pitch from starter Tyler Mahle in the fourth inning on Monday before being removed after making a catch to end the fifth.www.lindyssports.com