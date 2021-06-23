Cancel
MLB

Twins place OF Byron Buxton (fractured hand) on IL

By Field Level Media
 14 days ago

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a boxer’s fracture in his left hand. Buxton had returned from a 40-game absence on Saturday following a right hip strain before sustaining his latest injury two days later in Minnesota’s 7-5 victory in 12 innings over the Cincinnati Reds. He was hit by a pitch from starter Tyler Mahle in the fourth inning on Monday before being removed after making a catch to end the fifth.

MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals, Twins have talked trades

ST LOUIS, MO - JUNE 14: Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins 4-2 at Busch Stadium on June 14, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The St. Louis Cardinals need help before they fall out of the race for...
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

More Bad Injury News for Minnesota Twins Center Fielder Byron Buxton

It's no secret that the Minnesota Twins are more consistent and win more with Byron Buxton in the lineup, but the center fielder will be out again for a while. Buxton recently returned from a hip injury that kept him out of the lineup since May 7. While he was gone, the Twins went 17-22 during that stretch. Minnesota entered Monday night's game against Cincinnati on a four-game winning streak and they did extend it to five games with an extra-inning 7-5 win.
MLBESPN

Buxton's bad luck: Twins star shelved again, has broken hand

MINNEAPOLIS --  The glimpses of Byron Buxton's game-changing, worth-the-admission skills have grown broader over the last three years as the Minnesota Twins center fielder has blossomed with the bat to match his long-superior work with the glove. Those bursts of dominance just keep getting interrupted, though: Buxton has landed...
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

Yankees' sticky mess: Corey Kluber is accused of doctoring pitches with a mix of rosin and pine tar by the same ex-Angels clubhouse attendant who said New York's Gerrit Cole does too

A former Los Angeles Angels clubhouse attendant has accused a second New York Yankees pitcher of doctoring baseballs in violation of Major League rules, naming two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in report on Monday after previously implicating Gerrit Cole in a defamation lawsuit. Brian 'Bubba' Harkins, who was fired...
MLBskornorth.com

Not again: This time Byron Buxton sidelined by fractured left hand

Byron Buxton could miss a month after suffering a fractured left hand on Monday night against Cincinnati when he was hit by a pitch from Reds starter Tyler Mahle in the fourth inning. The injury occurred in only Buxton’s third game back after he sat out 40 games because of...
MLBlindyssports.com

Twins place RHP Luke Farrell (oblique) on IL

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Luke Farrell on the 10-day injured list on Friday due to a right oblique strain. The transaction is retroactive to Wednesday. The 30-year-old reliever is 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA in 13 appearances this season. The five-year veteran has struck out 17 and walked six during his first season with the club.
MLBfox9.com

'This isn't fair': Twins CF Byron Buxton out indefinitely with broken finger

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s an understatement to say Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton can’t catch a good break. Because of another bad break in Monday night’s 7-5, 12-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field, literally and figuratively, Buxton is out indefinitely and won’t factor in the Twins’ lineup any time soon. Buxton was hit by a pitch on the hand during the fourth inning of Monday’s game. He pleaded his case to Rocco Baldelli and team trainers to stay in the game.
MLBSporting News

In season of special performances — Shohei Ohtani, Jacob deGrom, etc. — injuries to Twins' Byron Buxton seem especially cruel

Look, maybe I’m being greedy. This has been a pretty incredible season, in terms of individual performances. Mets ace Jacob deGrom is dominating in a way we’ve never seen a pitcher dominate. Angels ace/DH Shohei Ohtani is doing things we’ve never seen on a baseball diamond. The Juniors — Vlad Guerrero, Fernando Tatis and Ronald Acuña — are playing like super-duper stars. Potential fulfilled is such a great thing to watch play out.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Byron Buxton, Wander Franco, and the Wolf That Devours the World

Byron Buxton is out again, but Wander Franco is here. It's not the tradeoff we want, but it's the one we have to get used to. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball...

